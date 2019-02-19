IDG
Premier responds to Human Rights Commission call for immediate action on same sex unions

February 18, 2019
Caroline James
Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin said on Friday (15 February) that his administration will await the court’s decision when it comes to same-sex marriage in the Cayman Islands.

This, after Cayman’s Human Rights Commission called for immediate action to be taken to recognise same sex unions here.

Cayman 27 asked Mr. McLaughlin for a response to the Commission’s call.

“The matter has just finished a hearing before the courts and we all await the Chief Justice’s ruling and I wont preempt anything that His Lordship might say, by seeking to address that issue,” Mr. McLaughlin said.

The court matter is now in the hands of Chief Justice Anthony Smellie.

Legal arguments wrapped up last week in the same sex marriage case brought by couple Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden Bush.

There is no firm timeline for that judgement, although it is expected within a few months.

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

