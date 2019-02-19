Premier responds to Human Rights Commission call for immediate action on same sex unions

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin said on Friday (15 February) that his administration will await the court’s decision when it comes to same-sex marriage in the Cayman Islands.

This, after Cayman’s Human Rights Commission called for immediate action to be taken to recognise same sex unions here.

Cayman 27 asked Mr. McLaughlin for a response to the Commission’s call.

“The matter has just finished a hearing before the courts and we all await the Chief Justice’s ruling and I wont preempt anything that His Lordship might say, by seeking to address that issue,” Mr. McLaughlin said.

The court matter is now in the hands of Chief Justice Anthony Smellie.

Legal arguments wrapped up last week in the same sex marriage case brought by couple Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden Bush.

There is no firm timeline for that judgement, although it is expected within a few months.

