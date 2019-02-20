Premier: Same-sex case will impact outside Cayman’s borders

The Premier says the impending decision on a local same-sex union case will have a significant impact far beyond our borders.

The Chief Justice is yet to rule on the landmark Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden Bush same-sex case and Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin says all eyes are on Cayman when it comes to the issue.

That case wrapped up a week ago.

On Tuesday (19 February) the Premier addressed the impending ruling as he opened the Overseas Territories Attorney Generals annual conference.

While he outlined a number of critical issues facing leaders in the Overseas Territories like Brexit and the looming financial risk assessments, the same-sex union case was also a key topic.

Premier McLaughlin said the implications of Chief Justice Anthony Smellie’s ruling will go beyond our shores.

“We await, what I believe, will be a seminal decision on that particular issue which presents, I know for all of the territories, real challenges politically and socially,” said Premier McLaughlin.

Attorney General Samuel Bulgin represented the Cayman Islands in that case.

He also addressed the visiting attorney generals and we’ll have more details for you on that conference in the coming days.

