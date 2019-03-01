Premier says Caymanians must get slice of the development pie

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin says he remains committed to making sure Caymanians get a piece of the economic pie, especially when it comes to planned developments in the Cayman Islands.

He made the comment on Thursday (28 February) when he spoke with Cayman 27 on the heels of his speech at the Royal Fidelity Cayman Economic Outlook conference at the Kimpton Seafire resort, West Bay.

Speaking on Dart Real Estate’s proposed iconic tower and the group’s commitment of a $1.5 billion investment in Cayman, the Premier made it clear, “it cannot just be about providing more luxury hotels and residences and amenities for rich foreigners.”

“We have to ensure that Cayman and Caymanians truly benefit as a result of this exercise and that means, among other things, contributions to social systems like affordable housing, contributions to increasing our road infrastructure and schools and so forth,” he said.

Premier McLaughlin assured the proposal is just that, a proposal.

“As I say, we are still a long ways away, before we in a position to come, assuming we agree, come to any sort of definitive agreement with Dart or any other developer. But I think it is important that we have this national debate,” the Premier explained.

And as for the plan that was the catalyst for the national discussion Dart Real Estate President Jackie Doak said the proposed iconic tower project embraces the Caymanian people and the community as a whole.

“And what that means is it will include physical development, so another hotel, the iconic tower. But importantly, in collaboration with Government and the country, we will look at infrastructure needs, we will look at labour force development needs. We will look at opportunities, as the Premier said today, for Caymanians to be able to participate in what we will bring to the island in terms of an iconic tower,” Mrs. Doak said.

Mrs. Doak said there was no design for the tower yet, but she said it will indeed be iconic.

We will have more from Dart Real Estate in the coming days in our upcoming newscasts.

