Premier says issues facing Cayman Islands and OTs are growing more complex

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin says challenges facing the Cayman islands and overseas territories continue to grow.

And he is hoping Attorney Generals gathered here for their annual conference will share their perspective and insight on dealing with those challenges.

He said with countries facing issues like the economic substance of companies, international risk assessments and evaluations it is important to have qualified people leading the charge.

“These issues that attorneys and governments deal with grow ever more complex and it is increasingly important that a) we have people of caliber and ability to address these issues. But that we use occasions and conferences such as this to gain additional perspective and views which helps us all,” he said.

The Premier was speaking at the opening of the OTs Attorney Generals two-day conference on Wednesday (19 February.)

