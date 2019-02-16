IDG
Premier touches on push for constitutional change

February 16, 2019
Caroline James
With the royal visit on the horizon, relations between Cayman and the UK will be in the spotlight.

Cayman 27 put the question to the Premier, as to whether he sees such an occasion as an opportunity to press Cayman’s case for constitutional reform.

 

Laughing, Hon. Alden McLaughlin said: “If I did, I think it would be quite embarrassing for the Prince.”

He added: “actually I’m quite happy with the progress we’re making on the constitutional front and actually I don’t feel the need to address it with his royal highness.”

 

 

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

