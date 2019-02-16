Premier touches on push for constitutional change

With the royal visit on the horizon, relations between Cayman and the UK will be in the spotlight.

Cayman 27 put the question to the Premier, as to whether he sees such an occasion as an opportunity to press Cayman’s case for constitutional reform.

Laughing, Hon. Alden McLaughlin said: “If I did, I think it would be quite embarrassing for the Prince.”

He added: “actually I’m quite happy with the progress we’re making on the constitutional front and actually I don’t feel the need to address it with his royal highness.”

