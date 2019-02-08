IDG
Premier vows to keep Cayman off EU blacklist

February 7, 2019
Caroline James
On Thursday (7 February), Premier Alden McLaughlin drew his line in the sand once again, adamant that the Cayman Islands should stay off the European Union’s blacklist and that the process needs to be fair to all.

On Thursday, in his first public address since his return from Europe, the Premier sent a message of defiance to those considering the list, which is still being formulated.

The Premier said Cayman’s success in the financial services industry should not be undermined by external forces.

“Let me be absolutely clear: Cayman will comply with international standards and maintain transparency and exchange info to allow local tax and law enforcement agencies in other jurisdictions to do their jobs effectively,” Hon. Alden McLaughlin vowed.

“But,” he added, “we will not be bullied by those who are jealous of our success, resentful of tax policies and unable to compete with us on a level playing field.”

The Premier was speaking ahead of the first sessions of the Cayman Alternative Investment Summit (CAIS19) this morning at the Kimpton Seafire Resort.

Mr. McLaughlin also set out a timescale for the creation of a Washington Cayman office.

“We anticipate opening an office in Washington, D.C. towards the end of 2020,” he stated.

“We believe these steps will help us to advance our international reputation and make us easier to do business with and attract more inward investment,”he explained.

The D.C.-based operation comes together with the opening of a Hong Kong office this year.

Both will fall under the new Ministry of International Trade, Investment, Aviation and Maritime Affairs.

UK representative Eric Bush will be the new Chief Officer of that Ministry.

He was confirmed officially on Monday (4 February).

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

