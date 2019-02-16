Public Health says 19 tested for Dengue: 13 negative, 6 results pending

The Public Health Department says its investigated 19 possible cases of Dengue and so far 13 of those were negative.

However, the results of the six remaining cases are still pending.

The tests come as the region battles an outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease.

It is carried by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito.

On Friday (15 February) the department released the details of their investigations saying the tests were done since its last advisory on Dengue fever on 8 January.

The department said the results also yielded negative results for Chikungunya and Zika.

The department said it will provide updates on a monthly basis and will increase the frequency as required.

More about Dengue Fever

Most people recover without any complications, using pain relievers and bed rest. Once a patient has developed a fever, the infectious period lasts for one week only.

Dengue symptoms include:

Severe frontal headache

Joint pain

Pain behind the eyes

Muscle and or bone pain

A rash (sometimes) may be visible two to five days after the onset of fever

Nausea or vomiting (sometimes)

Signs of bleeding (such as: pinpoint red or purple spots on the skin, nosebleed,

bleeding gums, blood in urine or stool, or vaginal bleeding) are seen in a severe form of dengue fever, known as dengue haemorrhagic fever, severe dengue or dengue shock syndrome.

