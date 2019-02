Cayman is getting a holiday on 28 March and it’s all in honour of the upcoming visit of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

On Thursday (21 February) Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin announced the new day off as he addressed the Chamber of Commerce Legislative Assembly luncheon at the Kimpton Seafire Resort, West Bay.

The royal couple will touch down at Owen Roberts International Airport on 27 March.

