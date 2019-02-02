RCIPS plans diversions and road closures for Kaaboo

Road closures and traffic diversions can be expected for the Kaaboo festival weekend.

The RCIPSs announced its preliminary list of Kaaboo road closures, going into effect Thursday 14 February at noon, and continuing through Sunday the 17th at 6 a.m.

Police said there will be traffic diversions on West Bay Road at Lime Tree Bay Ave., Seven Mile Beach, and on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway near the Kimpton Seafire.

All West Bay bound traffic must remain in the right lane of the Esterley Tibbetts Highway upon passing the public beach roundabout.

This traffic will not be permitted to turn onto West Bay Road at the Yacht Club roundabout, and must either continue into West Bay on the ETH or turn onto Yacht Drive.

Police said more details pertaining to Kaaboo festival traffic flow will be released at a later date.

