IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
KAABOO – Generic
Culture News

RCIPS plans diversions and road closures for Kaaboo

February 1, 2019
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Road closures and traffic diversions can be expected for the Kaaboo festival weekend.

The RCIPSs announced its preliminary list of Kaaboo road closures, going into effect Thursday 14 February at noon, and continuing through Sunday the 17th at 6 a.m.

Police said there will be traffic diversions on West Bay Road at Lime Tree Bay Ave., Seven Mile Beach, and on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway near the Kimpton Seafire.

All West Bay bound traffic must remain in the right lane of the Esterley Tibbetts Highway upon passing the public beach roundabout.

This traffic will not be permitted to turn onto West Bay Road at the Yacht Club roundabout, and must either continue into West Bay on the ETH or turn onto Yacht Drive.

Police said more details pertaining to Kaaboo festival traffic flow will be released at a later date.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
BritCay
KAABOO – Generic
%d bloggers like this: