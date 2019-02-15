RCIPS recruits head into action at KAABOO

Around 20 police trainees will get their first taste of field duty, as they head into action at the KAABOO festival this coming weekend. It’s the first time the recruits will step out of their classroom training to face the real rigors of police duty.

RCIPS lead trainer John Percival said while the officers in training will be on duty, they won’t be alone should disaster strike.

“They won’t be out there on their own, each of them will be given an experienced officer to patrol with so they won’t be and their own. Although they have enough knowledge should there be issues they will be able to handle it,” said Mr. Percival.

Mr. Percival said after the festival the recruits will get back to their traditional training in the classroom.

