Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will be touching down on our shores next month.

The Governor and Premier made the announcement on Friday (15 February) morning at Government House.

“I think this visit is a hugely important signal for the UK’s enduring support and commitment to the Cayman Islands and to all the overseas territories,” H.E. Martyn Roper told the assembled members of the media.

The royal couple are coming for a two-day visit on 27-28 March.

The Governor said it celebrates the bonds between the UK and all three Cayman Islands.

“I’ve been struck since I arrived by the huge affection there is for the crown and the royal family, so I’m absolutely delighted that this visit is happening and we will do everything we can in the planning to make sure they’re visible and accessible and that as many people as possible will get to meet Their Royal Highnesses,” he declared.

First on the agenda will be the official opening of the airport, which will be followed by a second day of events on the sister islands for Prince Charles and on Grand Cayman for the Duchess of Cornwall.

It is s not the first visit to Cayman for Prince Charles. As the Premier relayed, in 1973 he arrived aboard the HMS Minerva.

Mr. McLaughlin shared his childhood memories of that visit:

“He was a royal lieutenant at the time and I was a schoolboy of about 11. While I can’t remember a great deal about the detail of the visit, I remember the tremendous excitement that was around when he arrived,” he recalled.

Their Royal Highnesses’ trip to Cayman will round off a wider Caribbean tour, which will take them to six countries on top of Cayman, including Cayman.

It will mark the first visit to Cuba by a member of the British royal family.

No cost was provided for the royal visit, but it will be the highest profile visit by a royal since her majesty the Queen came here in 1994.

