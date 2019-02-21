Research team preps for Grouper moon

The Grouper moon research project is back for the 18th year.

The Department of Environment and the Reef Environmental Education Foundation are expecting thousands of Nassau Grouper to congregate near Little Cayman’s west end for their annual reproductive rites.

Cayman 27’s Joe Avary has more in this report.

The grouper moon project is one of ocean conservation’s biggest success stories.

A year ago, some 5 to 7,000 Nassau Grouper gathered at the Little Cayman spawning site, making it the largest known spawning aggregation in the Caribbean, and marking a three-fold population increase from 2010 and 2011’s numbers.

Scientists from the DOE and REEF are hoping to continue building on that success for this year’s grouper moon.

Call it the calm before the spawn.

Tuesday (19 February) afternoon, Nassau Grouper began amassing at little cayman’s west end spawning aggregation in advance of the grouper moon.

Some congregating in large groups above the reef, others opting for a bit of rest and relaxation before the grouper moon festivities begin…

“Today we saw maybe a couple thousand fish, not as many as we are expecting, but they were very spread out, and they were a couple of large patches of them, so I expect in the next couple of days those patches will start to consolidate and we will start to see a bigger picture of what’s going on with the population out there,” said Dr. Brice Semmens, an associate professor at the Scripps Institute of Oceanography and Reef’s science lead for the grouper moon project.

He said he expects more Nassau Grouper to arrive in time for Wednesday’s (20 February) research dives.

“They start to move around the island a couple of days before the full moon, and even if we were to come out a couple of days previously we would see some of them, but it is really now and in the next day or two where we will start to see all of them showing,” he said.

But Tuesday’s dives were about much more than reconnaissance.

“Each Nassau Grouper has a unique facial pattern, just like you could recognise me and I could recognise you, our faces are different, and grouper are just the same,” Dr. Semmens he said.

Armed with go-pros, the Grouper moon research team set about collecting close-up images of individual Nassau Groupers to add to reef’s facial recognition database.

“Instead of tagging fish with the actual physical tags we are using the unique facial patterns, the facial recognition software to keep track of individuals in the population,” he added.

And as the grouper moon nears its spectacular apex Dr. Semmens is hoping for another banner year.

“As the week progresses the fish get closer and closer together, and we will start to see that giant spectacular ball of thousands of thousands of fish, and if anything goes right and we’ve done the science well and wait on the management well, we will see more fish than we ever have this year.”

The Grouper moon success story is all the more remarkable when you consider Little Cayman’s west end spawning site was almost completely fished out after it was ‘rediscovered’ in 2001.

The DOE estimates at the time, the population was down to about 12 to 1500 individuals.

