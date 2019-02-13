Robbery in George Town: Police hunt male suspect

Police hunt a man after early morning armed robbery in George Town on Tuesday (12 February.)

The incident happened on Greenwood Drive.

Police say the alleged victim was outside his home around 12.30 a.m. when a masked male carrying a gun approached him.

The suspect demanded the homeowner’s phone. Instead the man threw a bag at the suspect and ran inside.

The robber attempted to get into the house, but could not.

The suspect left with the bag containing the man’s personal belongings.

Police say the suspect was wearing a dark, long-sleeved shirt, dark pants, and a mask.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

