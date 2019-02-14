Rugby: Cayman to host July’s RAN Sevens Olympic Qualifiers

After a historic victory for Men’s 15s, Rugby Americas North announced Cayman would play host to the RAN Sevens Men’s and Women’s Olympic 2020 Qualifiers 6-7 July at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.

In a statement released on their website, RAN said “In previous years Cayman Islands hosted the 2013 RAN Sevens and Rugby World Cup Regional Qualifiers at the Truman Bodden National Stadium, along with the prestigious Cayman International Sevens.”

Rugby President Derek Haines was also quoted as saying “Being awarded the honour of organising this competition is a huge acknowledgement of the ability of Cayman Rugby and the Cayman Islands to do so, and I am most grateful to RAN for the opportunity.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

