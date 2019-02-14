IDG
Rugby: Cayman to host July’s RAN Sevens Olympic Qualifiers

February 13, 2019
Jordan Armenise
After a historic victory for Men’s 15s, Rugby Americas North announced Cayman would play host to the RAN Sevens Men’s and Women’s Olympic 2020 Qualifiers  6-7 July at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.

In a statement released on their website, RAN said “In previous years Cayman Islands hosted the 2013 RAN Sevens and Rugby World Cup Regional Qualifiers at the Truman Bodden National Stadium, along with the prestigious Cayman International Sevens.”

Rugby President Derek Haines was also quoted as saying “Being awarded the honour of organising this competition is a huge acknowledgement of the ability of Cayman Rugby and the Cayman Islands to do so, and I am most grateful to RAN for the opportunity.”

 

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

