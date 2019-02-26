IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
Let's Talk Sports Sports

Rugby: Girls U19s confident ahead of second Vegas Sevens Invitational

February 26, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

We catch up with Cayman Rugby Under-19 Head Coach Katy Bayles and Mya Heiss ahead of the Las Vegas Sevens Invitational held 28 February – 3rd March. After winning the 2018 Consolation Shield in their international debut, the group is confident they can move into the bowl tier in this, their second time competing in the tournament.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
DART Enterprises
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: