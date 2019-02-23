IDG
Rugby: Girls Under-19s Sevens head back to Vegas

February 22, 2019
Jordan Armenise
After winning the shield title in their international debut last year, Cayman Rugby’s Under-19s Girls Sevens are headed back to Las Vegas Sevens Invitational Sevens 28 February.

The team is set to depart Wednesday 27 February with the following roster:

Head Coach: Katy Byles

Ria Plunkett

Ella Plunkett

Pippa Parker

Tya Bovell

Katherine Erksine

Skylar Smith

Mya Heiss

Molly Kehoe

Sami Galvin

Jasmine Line

Kaylee Scott

Ellie Stable

In a press release, Cayman Rugby said “many of the players who traveled the to Las Vegas Invitational Sevens in 2018 have been retained in this year’s select squad” while last year’s tournament “proved to be a key stepping stone in the team’s development”.

