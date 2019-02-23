Rugby: Girls Under-19s Sevens head back to Vegas

After winning the shield title in their international debut last year, Cayman Rugby’s Under-19s Girls Sevens are headed back to Las Vegas Sevens Invitational Sevens 28 February.
The team is set to depart Wednesday 27 February with the following roster:
Head Coach: Katy Byles
Ria Plunkett
Ella Plunkett
Pippa Parker
Tya Bovell
Katherine Erksine
Skylar Smith
Mya Heiss
Molly Kehoe
Sami Galvin
Jasmine Line
Kaylee Scott
Ellie Stable
In a press release, Cayman Rugby said “many of the players who traveled the to Las Vegas Invitational Sevens in 2018 have been retained in this year’s select squad” while last year’s tournament “proved to be a key stepping stone in the team’s development”.
