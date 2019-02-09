Rugby: Guyana confident ahead of ‘Big Game’ versus Cayman

Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) captain Jamal Angus says his team is ready for Saturday’s (9 February) one-game playoff versus Cayman at the South Sound Rugby Club.

The Guyanese side will play for entry into just the second Americas Rugby Challenge which currently features Tier II nations Colombia, Mexico and Paraguay.

Cayman will look to advance outside of regional 15s play for the first time since the Cayman Rugby Football Union inception in 1971.

