Rugby: Guyana confident ahead of ‘Big Game’ versus Cayman

February 9, 2019
Jordan Armenise
Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) captain Jamal Angus says his team is ready for Saturday’s (9 February) one-game playoff versus Cayman at the South Sound Rugby Club.

The Guyanese side will play for entry into just the second Americas Rugby Challenge which currently features Tier II nations Colombia, Mexico and Paraguay.

Cayman will look to advance outside of regional 15s play for the first time since the Cayman Rugby Football Union inception in 1971.

 

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

