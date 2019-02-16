Russell: CPL brings opportunities for local cricketers

Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Chief Operations Officer Pete Russell says local cricketers are to benefit if the league is to live permanently in Cayman.

Last week, Russell toured local grounds and spoke with interested stakeholders at the possibility of a three-match deal at the Jimmy Powell Oval.

“In all our teams we have ICC Americas players,” said Russell. “Last year, Ali Khan, a U.S. player, he was probably the player of the tournament. You could see every match he grew and developed. Now, he’s a proper international player now. That’s the aim. You definitely hope you get one or two players that would go on to play around the world.”

The 2019 CPL season runs from 21 August to 27 September.

