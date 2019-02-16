IDG
Russell: CPL brings opportunities for local cricketers

February 16, 2019
Jordan Armenise
Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Chief Operations Officer Pete Russell says local cricketers are to benefit if the league is to live permanently in Cayman.

Last week, Russell toured local grounds and spoke with interested stakeholders at the possibility of a three-match deal at the Jimmy Powell Oval.

“In all our teams we have ICC Americas players,” said Russell. “Last year, Ali Khan, a U.S. player, he was probably the player of the tournament. You could see every match he grew and developed. Now, he’s a proper international player now. That’s the aim. You definitely hope you get one or two players that would go on to play around the world.”

The 2019 CPL season runs from 21 August to 27 September.

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

