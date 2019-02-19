Salt-N-Pepa talk female empowerment in Cayman

Salt-N-Pepa were here and in full effect on Friday (15 February.)

The pioneering hip-hop artistes are well known for their female empowerment push. And that was the topic on the table at the 100 Women in Finance event on Friday (15 February).

And the hip-hop duo still has plenty to say.

“You’re supposed to be soft and feminine. I feel like there’s a place for soft and feminine and it ain’t in the board room,” Cheryl “Salt” James told the assembled group of women gathered on the roof of the Beach Suites.

Thirty-two years relevant, Salt-N-Pepa are still breaking barriers. But they said it was not easy in the beginning.

“The challenge was being females and being popular and having hits after hits,” Sandra “Pepa” Denton said.

“A lot of men at the time, rappers in the industry thought we were maybe a fly-by-night, overnight success, a little bit, ‘oh they’re not gonna last’,” she revealed.

On Friday (15 February) afternoon, the famed hip-hop duo gave their “Pep Talk” and Ms. Denton shared why they had been able to stand the test of time.

“In this day and time, it feels good to still take home awards, a big award like that, a Grammy, for women and hip-hop, [which is] still a male-dominated field. [We’ve] still got to kick down doors, [we’re] still here”.

Ms. James gave attendees advice she wishes her younger self had heard:

“I would understand my value and my worth more and I would not make myself small enough to fit in a man’s box,” she stated.

With hits like “Push It” and “Shoop,” Salt-N-Pepa’s music offers a message of female empowerment in an industry often accused of objectifying women.

For the group, that brought its own challenges.

“In order to be heard, you almost have to be a little more assertive in order to even be taken seriously,” Ms. James recalled.

The duo also addressed a recent controversy, where they were criticised for jumping on the bandwagon when they congratulated Cardi B on her Grammy win.

They also sounded a note of caution learned from three decades spent in the music industry.

“Sometimes you can have women around you who don’t mean you well, who are not looking out for you, who are vying for your spot. You also have to be very careful about negative people in your space,” Ms. James admitted.

Salt-N-Pepa were in Cayman for KAABOO.

They spoke ahead of their live performance at the music and arts festival on Saturday afternoon (16 February.)

