Saunders on UK committee report: “It’s hypocritical”

Reactions to the recommendations of the UK Foreign Affairs Committee are still coming in, but one MLA is not mincing words to express his displeasure with the committee’s position.

Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders said the report is a slap in the face of overseas territories.

“Considering what the UK just did with Brexit, Brexit was driven by Immigration where they didn’t want too much immigrants inside there and they did not want Brussels telling them what to do. So again the reason for the hypocrisy. It’s the very same thing they don’t want for their country they want to impose on others,” Mr. Saunders said.

Cayman 27 will continue to bring further coverage on the report in the coming days.

Read the full report:

UK FAC report

