IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
News

Saunders on UK committee report: “It’s hypocritical”

February 21, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Reactions to the recommendations of the UK Foreign Affairs Committee are still coming in, but one MLA is not mincing words to express his displeasure with the committee’s position.

Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders said the report is a slap in the face of overseas territories.

“Considering what the UK just did with Brexit, Brexit was driven by Immigration where they didn’t want too much immigrants inside there  and they did not want Brussels telling them what to do. So again the reason for the hypocrisy. It’s the very same thing they don’t want for their country they want to impose on others,” Mr. Saunders said.

Cayman 27 will continue to bring further coverage on the report in the coming days.

Read the full report:

UK FAC report

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: