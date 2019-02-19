Sea rescue launched: Boater returned safe and sound

Police launch a rescue after a lost at sea scare.

It all started with a report of a person in distress in Rum Point around 7 p.m. Sunday (18 February.)

Police said they were alerted by 911 that they received a report of a possible person in distress in the waters off Rum Point Drive.

They were told a man parked his car and went swimming earlier that afternoon, but no one had heard from him since.

Both the Joint Marine Unit and Air Operations Unit went looking for him.

It was later discovered that the man was actually out on his boat and his phone had died.

He returned home at about 8 o’clock and was confirmed to be in good health.

