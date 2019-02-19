IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
Crime News

Sea rescue launched: Boater returned safe and sound

February 18, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Police launch a rescue after a lost at sea scare.
It all started with a report of a person in distress in Rum Point around 7 p.m. Sunday (18 February.)
Police said they were alerted by 911 that they received a report of a possible person in distress in the waters off Rum Point Drive.
They were told a man parked his car and went swimming earlier that afternoon, but no one had heard from him since.
Both the Joint Marine Unit and Air Operations Unit went looking for him.
It was later discovered that the man was actually out on his boat and his phone had died.

He returned home at about 8 o’clock and was confirmed to be in good health.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: