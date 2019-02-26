Serious assaults mar weekend: 2 men hurt in separate incidents

Police are investigating two violent incidents over the weekend.
The first incident happened on Saturday (23 February) night on North Sound Road.
Police said a man was attacked by another man, while he was driving on North Sound Road searching for parking near a bar in the area.
The victim was stabbed 3 times.
He remains in stable, but serious condition at the Cayman Islands hospital.
And the second assault happened just after 4 a.m. on Sunday (24 February.)
A man was struck on the head during an argument on Kennedy Drive, in George Town.
Police said he sustained serious and life-threatening injury.
He remains in critical condition.
A 24-year-old man remains in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.
In both incidents, the attackers were known to their victims.
