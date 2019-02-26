IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
Crime News

Serious assaults mar weekend: 2 men hurt in separate incidents

February 25, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Police are investigating two violent incidents over the weekend.

The first incident happened on Saturday (23 February) night on North Sound Road.
Police said a man was attacked by another man, while he was driving on North Sound Road searching for parking near a bar in the area.
The victim was stabbed 3 times.
He remains in stable, but serious condition at the Cayman Islands hospital.
And the second assault happened just after 4 a.m. on Sunday (24 February.)
A man was struck on the head during an argument on Kennedy Drive, in George Town.
Police said he sustained serious and life-threatening injury.
He remains in critical condition.
A 24-year-old man remains in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.

In both incidents, the attackers were known to their victims.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
DART Enterprises
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: