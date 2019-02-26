Serious assaults mar weekend: 2 men hurt in separate incidents

Police are investigating two violent incidents over the weekend.

The first incident happened on Saturday (23 February) night on North Sound Road.

Police said a man was attacked by another man, while he was driving on North Sound Road searching for parking near a bar in the area.

The victim was stabbed 3 times.

He remains in stable, but serious condition at the Cayman Islands hospital.

And the second assault happened just after 4 a.m. on Sunday (24 February.)

A man was struck on the head during an argument on Kennedy Drive, in George Town.

Police said he sustained serious and life-threatening injury.

He remains in critical condition.

A 24-year-old man remains in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.

In both incidents, the attackers were known to their victims.

