Shedden Road stabbing leaves one man hospitalised

One man remains in stable condition in the hospital after an early morning stabbing in George Town on Wednesday (6 February.)

The incident happened at the Cotton Club on Shedden Road.

Police said around 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the victim got into an altercation with a woman he knows at the club.

He was stabbed in the chest.

Police said a 26-year old West Bay woman was arrested on suspicion of assault GBH (gross bodily harm.)

The woman remains in police custody while investigations continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 949-4222.

