Crime News

Shedden Road stabbing leaves one man hospitalised

February 6, 2019
Caroline James
One man remains in stable condition in the hospital after an early morning stabbing in George Town on Wednesday (6 February.)

The incident happened at the Cotton Club on Shedden Road.

Police said around 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the victim got into an altercation with a woman he knows at the club.

He was stabbed in the chest.

Police said a 26-year old West Bay woman was arrested on suspicion of assault GBH (gross bodily harm.)

The woman remains in police custody while investigations continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 949-4222.

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

