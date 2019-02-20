Squash: Jervis captains Colonials to second title in school history

George Washington University men’s squash captain Julian Jervis is leaving the NCAA on a high note.

The Caymanian senior and the Colonials won the school’s second College Squash Association (CSA) B-Division Team Championships Sunday (17 February) with a 6-3 win over Drexel University.

“It’s crazy to believe with the season we had, that we’d end up in the great form like we did last year, with a slightly weaker team,” said Jervis.

After winning the school’s first Hoehn Cup last year, the Cayman Islands national said the team caught the injury bug early.

“We started off ranked ninth in the country, but we had a couple of injuries, so our team wasn’t at full strength for the fall season,” said Jervis. “We dropped to 14th, but we were optimistic coming into winter training. First night of winter training, one of our guys injures his knee. He got 18 stitches and was out a month and a half.”

The Colonials entered the Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference (MASC) Championship 2nd February with a record of 7-10. They finished the four-game championship with a record of 2-2, defeating the Massachusetts Institute of Technology 6-3, and a 9-0 sweep of Dickson College. The following week, they’d knock off Drexel University 8-1 to improve to 10-12 for the season going into the 2019 CSA Team Nationals.

“We went into Nationals with a full lineup for the second time this season,” said Jervis.

Seeded seventh overall, George Washington reeled off two-straight wins: a 5-4 road victory over second-seeded Western University in Ontario, and a 7-2 win over Jervis’ former school, St. Lawrence.

“I actually played my former roommate, which was nice, but very bitter sweet for me,” said Jervis.

The Colonials sealed the National title defeating Drexel for the second time in two weeks. Jervis says the school’s second ever ‘Hoehn Cup’ was well deserved. They’d finished the season ranked a programme-tying best ninth in the nation.

“We are over the moon,” said Jervis.

(Photo: George Washington University)

