“Stay tuned” on implementation date for co-pay health insurance

Co-pay health insurance for the civil service is on the agenda this year, but Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson said on Friday (1 Feb) that there was no start date for the programme.

Mr. Manderson said discussions about employees shouldering some of the costs of their health insurance were still ongoing.

At present, he confirmed existing civil servants will not be expected to contribute.

“It’s something we do need to turn our mind to this year and we will,” Mr. Manderson vowed.

He added: “the current thinking is that any type of co-pay should not be forced on existing civil servants… that’s not what they signed up for. But new civil servants coming in, once they understand what the rules are, could be required to contribute to their health care. That’s something that’s on the agenda: stay tuned.”

The co-pay system was recommended as a means of cutting government’s mounting healthcare costs.

A 2018 commencement date for co-pay was proposed in the last progressives-led administration.

