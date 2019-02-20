Store clerk fights off would be robber

An employee beats a would-be robber at a George Town store and now police are searching for the male suspect.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday (18 February) off Godfrey Nixon Way.

Police said a masked man entered a store in the area demanding cash.

He was holding an object covered by a cloth.

An altercation ensued between the would-be robber and an employee.

The masked man was struck with a stick by the worker.

He then fled on foot.

The suspect is around 5′ and 6″ in height.

He was dressed in black shoes, dark jeans, a black hoodie, he also had a black cloth over his face.

Witnesses and anyone who may have any information are asked to call the George Town police station at 949-4222.

