Store clerk fights off would be robber

An employee beats a would-be robber at a George Town store and now police are searching for the male suspect.
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday (18 February) off Godfrey Nixon Way.
Police said a masked man entered a store in the area demanding cash.
He was holding an object covered by a cloth.
An altercation ensued between the would-be robber and an employee.
The masked man was struck with a stick by the worker.
He then fled on foot.
The suspect is around 5′ and 6″ in height.
He was dressed in black shoes, dark jeans, a black hoodie, he also had a black cloth over his face.
Witnesses and anyone who may have any information are asked to call the George Town police station at 949-4222.
