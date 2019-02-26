IDG
Swimming: Dakers stays undefeated with CIASA 5K Championships victory

February 25, 2019
Jordan Armenise
17-year old Alex Dakers continued his unbeaten streak in the open water Saturday (23 February) at the 2019 Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA) 5K Championships.

The Stingray Swim Club standout clocked in at 1:01.43 for first overall, followed by teammate Jake Bailey (1:02:44) and Camana Bay Aquatic Club’s Stefano Bonati (1:05:03).

“It was a good race,” said Dakers. “Jake and I were together for most of the race. I just kind of had to go for it the last lap because I didn’t know how far back he was.”

Dakers has now won all four open waters races this season, taking the CUC and Foster’s 800m Sea Swims, along with both Pirates Week and CIASA 5K races.

For the fourth time this season, 17-year old Elana Sinclair was the top female across the finish line, sprinting head-to-head with CBAC’s Bonati for a fourth place finish of 1:05:04.

“I took it out pretty fast, tried to keep up with the top two boys but I lost them after the first lap,” said Sinclair. “I swam with Stefano for the rest of the way, and it was a really good race into the finish. I couldn’t see the finish stand until just about to go through, so I went as fast as I could and hoped I was going in the right direction.”

For the season, the top two finishers from each age division for both the Pirates Week and the CIASA 5K Championship races will gain one of two qualifications needed to be eligible for the 2019 CARIFTA Championships held in Barbados 11-24 April. The second qualifier must be hit in a pool event.

Here are the swimmers who have made the ‘two-cut’ list for 2019:

20 Swimmers

Sophie Ackerley
Jake Bailey
Harper Barrowman
Finn Bishop
Stefano Bonati
Jillian Crooks
Jordan Crooks
Sabine Ellison
Raya Embury-Brown
Corey Frederick-Westerborg
Liam Henry
Lila Higgo
Alison Jackson
Avery Lambert
Zachary Moore
Kyra Rabess
Stephanie Royston
Will Sellars
Elana Sinclair
Kaitlyn Sullivan
Here are all the results from the 2019 CIASA 5K Open Water Championships with age-divisions:

1) Alex Dakers 1:01:43.89

2) Jake Bailey  1:02:44.05

3) Stefano Bonati 1:05:03.24

4) Elana Sinclair 1:05:04.14

5) Krishna Adapa 1:09:12.30

6) Jasmine Lambert-Wragg 1:10:42.92

7) Raya Embury-Brown 1:11:33.05

8) Kyra Rabess 1:12:07.55

 

Boys 18-20

1) Alex Dakers 1:01:43.89

Boys 15-17 

1) Jake Bailey  1:02:44.05

2) Krishna Adapa 1:09:12.30

Boys 13-14 

1) Stefano Bonati 1:05:03.24

Girls 15-17 

1) Elana Sinclair 1:05:04.14

2) Jasmine Lambert-Wragg 1:10:42.92

Girls 13-14

1) Raya Embury-Brown 1:11:33.05

2) Kyra Rabess 1:12:07.55

 

 

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

