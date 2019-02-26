Swimming: Dakers stays undefeated with CIASA 5K Championships victory

17-year old Alex Dakers continued his unbeaten streak in the open water Saturday (23 February) at the 2019 Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA) 5K Championships.

The Stingray Swim Club standout clocked in at 1:01.43 for first overall, followed by teammate Jake Bailey (1:02:44) and Camana Bay Aquatic Club’s Stefano Bonati (1:05:03).

“It was a good race,” said Dakers. “Jake and I were together for most of the race. I just kind of had to go for it the last lap because I didn’t know how far back he was.”

Dakers has now won all four open waters races this season, taking the CUC and Foster’s 800m Sea Swims, along with both Pirates Week and CIASA 5K races.

For the fourth time this season, 17-year old Elana Sinclair was the top female across the finish line, sprinting head-to-head with CBAC’s Bonati for a fourth place finish of 1:05:04.

“I took it out pretty fast, tried to keep up with the top two boys but I lost them after the first lap,” said Sinclair. “I swam with Stefano for the rest of the way, and it was a really good race into the finish. I couldn’t see the finish stand until just about to go through, so I went as fast as I could and hoped I was going in the right direction.”

For the season, the top two finishers from each age division for both the Pirates Week and the CIASA 5K Championship races will gain one of two qualifications needed to be eligible for the 2019 CARIFTA Championships held in Barbados 11-24 April. The second qualifier must be hit in a pool event.

Here are the swimmers who have made the ‘two-cut’ list for 2019:

20 Swimmers

Sophie Ackerley Jake Bailey Harper Barrowman Finn Bishop Stefano Bonati Jillian Crooks Jordan Crooks Sabine Ellison Raya Embury-Brown Corey Frederick-Westerborg Liam Henry Lila Higgo Alison Jackson Avery Lambert Zachary Moore Kyra Rabess Stephanie Royston Will Sellars Elana Sinclair Kaitlyn Sullivan

Here are all the results from the 2019 CIASA 5K Open Water Championships with age-divisions:

1) Alex Dakers 1:01:43.89 2) Jake Bailey 1:02:44.05 3) Stefano Bonati 1:05:03.24 4) Elana Sinclair 1:05:04.14 5) Krishna Adapa 1:09:12.30 6) Jasmine Lambert-Wragg 1:10:42.92 7) Raya Embury-Brown 1:11:33.05 8) Kyra Rabess 1:12:07.55 Boys 18-20 1) Alex Dakers 1:01:43.89 Boys 15-17 1) Jake Bailey 1:02:44.05 2) Krishna Adapa 1:09:12.30 Boys 13-14 1) Stefano Bonati 1:05:03.24 Girls 15-17 1) Elana Sinclair 1:05:04.14 2) Jasmine Lambert-Wragg 1:10:42.92 Girls 13-14 1) Raya Embury-Brown 1:11:33.05 2) Kyra Rabess 1:12:07.55

