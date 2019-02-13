IDG
Temporary fencing concern: KAABOO received permit approval

February 12, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
A social media video of temporary fencing for the festival installed along public beach has provoked the ire of some residents.
The video was shared by local activist Billy Adam on Monday (11 February) and in it, he claims the fencing breaches the Prescription Law.
However, KAABOO partner and Chief Brand Officer Jason Felts said the fencing was approved for construction along the music festival site’s western perimeter on Seven Mile Beach.
He said, “A temporary fence has been installed as the law requires, the fence is set back from the water line and public rights of way have been kept clear to ensure beach access is not impacted. Permitting for the fence was approved as part of the temporary event application by the building control unit of the department of planning. It will be inspected for compliance with the permit prior to the event.”

