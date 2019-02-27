Tennis: Mitten, Berskoy, Booker top round two of junior circuit

Familiar faces emerged victorious in Round Two of the Tennis Federation of the Cayman Islands (TFCI) Junior Grand Prix held 22-23 February at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club (CITC).

The tournament saw 28 junior players in action, with eight competing in the Under-10 group, fifteen in the Under-14 division, and five Under-18s. Both the U14s and U18s also competed in doubles.

Under-18 Finals: Jake Booker def Lauren Fullerton (1-6, 6-3, 6-2)

In a familiar finals, Jake Booker defeated Lauren Fullerton in a three-set thriller (1-6, 6-3, 6-2), to capture the U18 singles title. Third place went to Willow Wilkinson, who defeated Zach Jackson with 6-3, 6-2. The duo of Fullerton and Wilkinson later defeated Booker and Zach Jackson 8-5 in an entertaining doubles final.

Under-14 Finals: Albert Berksoy def Rafael Wejbora with (3-6, 6-3, 10-3.)

After winning four U10 titles last season, Albert Berksoy continues to thrive on the court, winning his second U14 title of 2019. In a Round One finals rematch, Albert Berksoy defeated Rafael Wejbora with 3-6, 6-3, 10-3. Former athlete of the week Phin Ellison secured third place with a 6-4, 6-4 over Jake Fagan. Jay Jackson won the consolation title defeating Milana Thompson 6-2, 6-3. Berksoy and Wejbora later teamed up to defeat Ellison and Danny Kish 8-1 in the Under-14 doubles final.

Under-10 Finals: Noah Mitten def Andrew Jacques (6-4, 6-4)

In the U10 finals, Noah Mitten secured his second age-division title defeating Andrew Jacques 6-4, 6-4. Lea Neverilova was victorious over newcomer Luke Higgo for third place, while Alex Linkowski won the consolation with a 6-7,6-3,10-4 win over Mico Samson.

The third Junior Grand Prix of 2019 will be held 5-7 April at the CITC. View the entire draw here.

(Photos: Martin Wilkinson)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

