Tennis: Mitten, Berskoy, Booker top round two of junior circuit

February 27, 2019
Jordan Armenise
Familiar faces emerged victorious in Round Two of the Tennis Federation of the Cayman Islands (TFCI) Junior Grand Prix held 22-23 February at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club (CITC).

The tournament saw 28 junior players in action, with eight competing in the Under-10 group, fifteen in the Under-14 division, and five Under-18s. Both the U14s and U18s also competed in doubles.

Under-18 Finals: Jake Booker def Lauren Fullerton (1-6, 6-3, 6-2)

In a familiar finals, Jake Booker defeated Lauren Fullerton in a three-set thriller (1-6, 6-3, 6-2), to capture the U18 singles title. Third place went to Willow Wilkinson, who defeated Zach Jackson with 6-3, 6-2. The duo of Fullerton and Wilkinson later defeated Booker and Zach Jackson 8-5 in an entertaining doubles final.

Under-14 Finals: Albert Berksoy def Rafael Wejbora with (3-6, 6-3, 10-3.)

After winning four U10 titles last season, Albert Berksoy continues to thrive on the court, winning his second U14 title of 2019. In a Round One finals rematch, Albert Berksoy defeated Rafael Wejbora with 3-6, 6-3, 10-3. Former athlete of the week Phin Ellison secured third place with a 6-4, 6-4 over Jake Fagan. Jay Jackson won the consolation title defeating Milana Thompson 6-2, 6-3.  Berksoy and Wejbora later teamed up to defeat  Ellison and Danny Kish 8-1 in the Under-14 doubles final.

Under-10 Finals: Noah Mitten def Andrew Jacques (6-4, 6-4)

In the U10 finals, Noah Mitten secured his second age-division title defeating Andrew Jacques 6-4, 6-4. Lea Neverilova was victorious over newcomer Luke Higgo for third place, while Alex Linkowski won the consolation with a 6-7,6-3,10-4  win over Mico Samson.

The third Junior Grand Prix of 2019 will be held 5-7 April at the CITC.  View the entire draw here.

(Photos: Martin Wilkinson)

