Thomson Leadership and Innovation Award scholarship programme launches

February 15, 2019
Caroline James
Are you Caymanian with the ambition to go on to higher education in the US, UK or Canada?

Well, you could be eligible for a new scholarship worth $30,000.

Applications are now open for the Thomson Leadership and Innovation Award scholarship programme.

It will be administered by the Caribbean Utilities Company, with which the Thomson family has a long-time professional association.

Peter A. Thomson said this was their way of giving back to the community.

He revealed some of the attributes the successful scholar will be expected to demonstrate:

“You try to find and focus on strategic studies and innovation because you don’t have to go back and train everybody every 5 years; they think outside the box. Things are advancing so quickly,” Mr. Thomson said.

The scholarship programme will be means tested.

All the details of how to apply for the award can be found here.

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

