Thomson Leadership and Innovation Award scholarship programme launches

Are you Caymanian with the ambition to go on to higher education in the US, UK or Canada?

Well, you could be eligible for a new scholarship worth $30,000.

Applications are now open for the Thomson Leadership and Innovation Award scholarship programme.

It will be administered by the Caribbean Utilities Company, with which the Thomson family has a long-time professional association.

Peter A. Thomson said this was their way of giving back to the community.

He revealed some of the attributes the successful scholar will be expected to demonstrate:

“You try to find and focus on strategic studies and innovation because you don’t have to go back and train everybody every 5 years; they think outside the box. Things are advancing so quickly,” Mr. Thomson said.

The scholarship programme will be means tested.

All the details of how to apply for the award can be found here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

