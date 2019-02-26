Top Story: Constitution Commission’s Olivaire Watler says UK FAC report is concerning

Concerns and questions continue to swirl around the implications of the UK Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee’s report on the future of the UK/Overseas Territories relationship.

The report proposes changes that could affect voting rights, the legality of same-sex marriages and other key issues on all Overseas Territories.

On Monday (25 February) Cayman 27’s Taylor Burrowes sat down with Constitution Committee member Olivaire Watler to discuss the report and how it could affect the Cayman Islands.

