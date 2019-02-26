IDG
Top Story: Constitution Commission’s Olivaire Watler says UK FAC report is concerning

February 25, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Concerns and questions continue to swirl around the implications of the UK Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee’s report on the future of the UK/Overseas Territories relationship.

The report proposes changes that could affect voting rights, the legality of same-sex marriages and other key issues on all Overseas Territories.

On Monday (25 February) Cayman 27’s Taylor Burrowes sat down with Constitution Committee member Olivaire Watler to discuss the report and how it could affect the Cayman Islands.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

