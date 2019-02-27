Top Story: CULL #28

The Cayman United Lionfish League (CULL) #28 March tournament is right around the corner.
On Tuesday’s (26 February) edition of Top Story Cayman 27’s Joe Avary sat down with CULL’s Paul Egleston to discuss the 2 March and 3 March event.
The Cayman United Lionfish League (CULL) #28 March tournament is right around the corner.
On Tuesday’s (26 February) edition of Top Story Cayman 27’s Joe Avary sat down with CULL’s Paul Egleston to discuss the 2 March and 3 March event.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.