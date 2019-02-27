IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
Business Environment News

Top Story: CULL #28

February 26, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The Cayman United Lionfish League (CULL) #28 March tournament is right around the corner.

On Tuesday’s (26 February) edition of Top Story Cayman 27’s Joe Avary sat down with CULL’s Paul Egleston to discuss the 2 March and 3 March event.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
DART Enterprises
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: