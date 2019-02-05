Top Story: Director of Tourism on record-breaking visitor numbers

2018 saw a record-breaking number of visitors to Cayman, with almost 2.5 million tourists.
On Monday’s (4 February) edition of Top Story Cayman 27’s Taylor Burrowes sat down with Director of Tourism Rosa Harris to discuss the latest figures.
2018 saw a record-breaking number of visitors to Cayman, with almost 2.5 million tourists.
On Monday’s (4 February) edition of Top Story Cayman 27’s Taylor Burrowes sat down with Director of Tourism Rosa Harris to discuss the latest figures.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.