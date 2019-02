On Friday (1 February) Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine sat down with Cesar Cruz from newly formed group Help us Help them Stay safe. The group is behind a fundraising initiative to help the people living in Cuba who were affected by a devasting tornado last weekend. For more information- contact Cesar Cruz at 326-4748, Gema Brett at 922–3884, Mayfran Corbalan at 322–1791, Sully Rodriguez at 929–8425or Lianet Hydes on WhatsApp at 328–3409.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print