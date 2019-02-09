IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
KAABOO – Generic
Crime News Politics

Top Story: Reporters Roundtable

February 8, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

On Friday’s (8 February) edition of Reporters Roundtable Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine and Joe Avary took a deeper look at the this week’s news-making stories.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
BritCay
KAABOO – Generic
%d bloggers like this: