KAABOO Cayman 2019 may be over, but its impact is stll being felt on the local music scene.

On Thursday’s edition (21 February) of Top Story Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with one of our local artistes who owned the KAABOO Cayman stage last Friday (16 February) Transviolet lead singer Sara McTaggart.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print