Top Story: Visiting academic makes push for STEM subjects

February 28, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
The demand for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics or STEM careers is growing globally and those at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona Campus are extending a helping hand to the Cayman Islands to help local students can tap into those careers.

On Thursday (28 February) Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine sat down with Dr. Paul Aiken, the Dean at the Faculty of Engineering at the University’s Mona campus to discuss the effort and what it means for Cayman’s students.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

