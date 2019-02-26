IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
Business Culture Environment News

Tortuga Rum Company’s Robert Hamaty reflects on 35 years in business

February 25, 2019
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
2 Min Read

35 years in business can be considered a significant milestone and for businessman Robert Hamaty, getting there was no walk in the park.

As Tortuga Rum Company marks its anniversary Mr. Hamaty shared that he and his wife Carlene took their teamwork out of the kitchen and into the boardroom in 1984, turning a family tradition into an international brand.

But taking that first step into the business world was no easy task, in fact, Mr. Hamaty said when he started, he had to rely on innovative ways to get the word out.

“In those days it was very difficult. When we first start it was no internet, there was no social media. Our first marketing was an 1-800 number in the states and it’s still there believe it or not we still get calls on it.”

Mr. Hamaty said when he opened the doors to his first business here it was challenging and the Cayman Islands was very different from what it is today.

“A very kind lady by the name of miss Rosey Overton had a distributorship, she was the only one that assisted us in the early days with our distribution cause in those days it was very difficult. When we first start it was no internet, they were no social media.”

Mr. and Mrs. Hamaty in 1994

Fast forward to 2019 the Tortuga brand can now be found on shelves internationally and is know synonymously with the Cayman Islands. Mr. Hamaty said he’s been through the ups and downs and his business continues to strive through it all.

“The company has grown to approximately 20 outlets and 120 employees, we’ve also just introduced some new bottles which is all hand made and hand bottles right here in Cayman,” said Mr. Hamaty.

Christopher Columbus discovered the Cayman Islands on May 10, 1503, and named them Las Tortugas after the numerous sea turtles seen swimming in the surrounding waters. Columbus had Cayman Brac and Little Cayman and it was these two islands that he named “Las Tortugas.”

Using that heritage, Mr. Hamaty name his company Tortuga Rum Company.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
DART Enterprises
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: