Tortuga Rum Company’s Robert Hamaty reflects on 35 years in business

35 years in business can be considered a significant milestone and for businessman Robert Hamaty, getting there was no walk in the park.

As Tortuga Rum Company marks its anniversary Mr. Hamaty shared that he and his wife Carlene took their teamwork out of the kitchen and into the boardroom in 1984, turning a family tradition into an international brand.

But taking that first step into the business world was no easy task, in fact, Mr. Hamaty said when he started, he had to rely on innovative ways to get the word out.

“In those days it was very difficult. When we first start it was no internet, there was no social media. Our first marketing was an 1-800 number in the states and it’s still there believe it or not we still get calls on it.”

Mr. Hamaty said when he opened the doors to his first business here it was challenging and the Cayman Islands was very different from what it is today.

“A very kind lady by the name of miss Rosey Overton had a distributorship, she was the only one that assisted us in the early days with our distribution cause in those days it was very difficult. When we first start it was no internet, they were no social media.”

Fast forward to 2019 the Tortuga brand can now be found on shelves internationally and is know synonymously with the Cayman Islands. Mr. Hamaty said he’s been through the ups and downs and his business continues to strive through it all.

“The company has grown to approximately 20 outlets and 120 employees, we’ve also just introduced some new bottles which is all hand made and hand bottles right here in Cayman,” said Mr. Hamaty.

Christopher Columbus discovered the Cayman Islands on May 10, 1503, and named them Las Tortugas after the numerous sea turtles seen swimming in the surrounding waters. Columbus had Cayman Brac and Little Cayman and it was these two islands that he named “Las Tortugas.”

Using that heritage, Mr. Hamaty name his company Tortuga Rum Company.

