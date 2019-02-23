Truman Bodden track set to reopen ‘first week of March’

Renovations to the surface at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex are nearing completion.

Department of Sports Director Collin Anglin says he’s confident the construction to the track will be completed ‘the first week of March’.

“We are just about one or two more working days maximum from completing the actual overlay of the track,” said Anglin. “The only thing that will be remaining will be striping.”

Anglin says work to the main track was originally scheduled to be completed the last week of February, however the company tasked with painting the lines on the track will in fact arrive the first week of March.

“The striping takes three to five days, but that is being pushed back a week, but these things happen within a project” said Anglin.

With a 1st January timeline originally set by government at October’s signing of the ‘memorandum of understanding’, construction had yet to begin to start the year. With a minimum six weeks needed to complete the project, Anglin says the focus shifted to an abbreviated plan with hopes of finishing the main track first in order to facilitate the local athletics season in preparation for the 48th CARIFTA Games held 20-22 April.

“We want to get our CARIFTA athletes training on our surface,” said Angling. “They’ve made the best of what they’ve had available to them. I commend them for that. It is a life lesson of perseverance and resilience.”

In lieu of local meets, the Cayman Islands Athletics Association (CIAA) sent two delegations of athletes to three separate meets in Jamaica. Two athletes have hit CARIFTA standards at those meets. Prior to construction, four local athletes qualified at the CIAA’s first meet of the year.

The ‘warm-up track’ surrounding the netball courts has yet to begin construction.

