Two men arrested for lottery ticket papers and drugs

February 20, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
Two Bodden Town men are arrested on ganja and gambling-related offenses.

Police said they approached a 48-year-old man on Cumber Ave in Bodden Town on Tuesday (19 February) evening and searched him after he was acting suspiciously.

They recovered packets of ganja on him.

Prior to that search police said the man was seen throwing items into a waste bin.

Officers then searched the bin.

They recovered lottery number papers.

A 42-year-old man was also in the area, he was searched and officers found illegal lottery tickets on him. The 48-year-old man remains in police custody, while the 42-year-old man was bailed.  Investigations are continuing.

