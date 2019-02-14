UK emergency funding: MP Menzies says all should have access

When it comes to emergency aid UK parliamentarian Mark Menzies says all of Britain’s global family needs access to it.

He said he is working towards ensuring that position is cemented in London.

Mr. Menzies made a recent visit to the Cayman Islands and we had a chance to sit down with him for an interview.

He said the problem was highlighted back in 2017 when certain countries within the region were denied access UK emergency aid.

Why? Because they were considered to be too wealthy to qualify.

“But they are part of our family and if we cannot help you to plan better for natural disasters and we cannot be with you hand in hand recovering from those natural disasters what on earth are we about?” said Mr. Menzies.

Mister Menzies is one of the UK lawmakers reviewing the Overseas Territories emergency resources.

He is also part of the team assisting the Cayman Islands in buying its new helicopter.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

