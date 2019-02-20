Where did KAABOO get it right when Fyre got it wrong?

One digital and marketing expert said on Tuesday (19 February) that KAABOO has set the bar for the next generation of festivals, especially when it comes to its marketing and overall execution.

The inaugural Cayman event this weekend has been widely praised.

But it came against a background of naysayers who feared the arts and music event might be Fyre Festival version two.

So what did KAABOO’s team get right?

Brand manager Jason Felts told Cayman 27 that their strategy was to remain conscious of the whole festival experience, selling the substance first and the destination second.

But with Fyre casting a long shadow over KAABOO, including a host of KAABOO-goers sporting Fyre T-shirts, digital and marketing expert Katie Gill signposted several key differences in execution between the two events.

“I think the fact that KAABOO was an existing proposition obviously counted very much in its favour. I think the infrastructure that existed around it and the collaborations with local businesses, food, drink etc was great,” Ms. Gill explained.

In the wake of Fyre Festival’s orange squares marketing debacle and the notorious cheese on toast post, Ms. Gill singled out social media as a tool well harnessed by KAABOO.

“[It was done] very well, I think, in term of the live coverage, it was phenomenal,” she stated, adding: “it’s often difficult to keep up with that sort of thing. Actually, in advance, I found I was targeted on Instagram, so very strong overall I think.”

Ms. Gill predicted KAABOO’s success will be the benchmark for future festivals, that billing the festival as an immersive experience will become the new industry standard.

“I think you can’t just be a one trick pony in the same way, especially if you want people to spend full days, full evenings there. It was great to have the music, but the branding such as this was phenomenal, the food, the comedy…” she listed.

Ms. Gill said engagement with Cayman itself was another tactic KAABOO festival organisers deployed effectively.

“And I think the support of the local community as well, the fact that the majority of people attending were actually from the Cayman Islands makes a massive difference, too,” she noted.

She summised that, for a first-time event held in Cayman, there are some lessons to be learned:

“As a future learning, I definitely advise stocking the bars with a little more and having sufficient staff on the ground. But apart from that, just the WiFi,” she suggested.

Mr. Felts said next year’s strategy will be about making little refinements to the product, now Cayman knows what to expect from the KAABOO experience.

And as for KAABOO 2o20, Mr. Felts revealed if the company has your email address, you will receive information this week about when next year’s tickets will go on sale.

