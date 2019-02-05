Winspear flags delay in standardized pay scale for SAGCs

The Auditor General flags the near year-long postponement of a standardized pay scale system for Statutory Authorities and Government Companies (SAGCs.)

On Monday (4 February) in her public interest report on remuneration at statutory authorities and government companies, Auditor General Sue Winspear said the pay scale and job evaluation system should have been in place since last June, but it was pushed back to June 2019.

She said remuneration paid to key management personnel at government agencies and authorities varied significantly.

She said 154 key management personnel were paid around $23.5 million for the period 2016 to 2017.

The total staff of 2743 were paid total of 2-hundred and 49 million dollars for the 18-month period from 1 July, 2016 to 31 December, 2017.

Those employees represent 40 percent of the total public sector workforce. The standardised pay scale and job evaluation system is a provision under the Public Authorities Law.

Read the full report here:

KMP Remunerations and Board Comp PIR report – FINAL

