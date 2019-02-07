With their homeland in crisis, Venezuelans in Cayman watch closely

The long-simmering crisis in Venezuela has reached a new boiling point, as president Nicolas Maduro clings to power.

More than 30 countries, led by the United States, have now recognised National Assembly president Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s rightful leader.

The situation hits close to home for some, Venezuelans in Cayman have been watching the situation closely.

As the power struggle in Venezuela unfolds between Nicolas Maduro and Juan Guaidó, Victor Romero told Cayman 27 he and other Venezuelans living in Cayman have been watching closely, and hoping for change.

“We want Maduro and all his people, we want them sitting in jail, we want them all out of the country, we want them all out of power so democracy can be restored,” said Mr. Romero.

Mr. Romero now lives in Cayman with his son, but said his wife and another child remain in Venezuela.

He told Cayman 27 his wife must travel to Colombia for food and to receive the money he sends for support.

“My wife has to actually go through to the border, cross the border, go to Western Union and withdraw the money and then walk back to the border because the US currency is not accepted under no circumstances on the street according to the law,” said Mr. Romero.

“We really hope that there is no blood, more then has been out on the streets,” said Margott Lares.

Ms. Lares moved to Cayman from Venezuela months before Hugo Chavez came to power in the late 1990’s. With the situation deteriorating, she brought her mother here to live.

“I applied for her last year as my dependent because we were getting difficulties in finding the medicine and basic needs for her,” said Ms. Lares.

She estimates there are now around 50 Venezuelans living in Cayman.

As Venezuelans increasingly take to the streets in protest of the Maduro regime, she hopes democracy will one day return to Venezuela.

“Can it get worse? Hopefully no it won’t, and it’s a safe exit and Maduro and the government decide to give up and understand that there’s time for a change and what Venezuelan people want is democracy,” said Ms. Lares.

While more than 30 countries have recognised Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate leader, the struggle with Maduro remains unresolved.

“We really hope for my country to get out of this after 20 years of going downhill,” said Ms. Lares.

“We definitely need it and we definitely need support from everybody around the world,” said Mr. Romero.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

