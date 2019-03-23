55-year-old man killed in Cayman Brac hit and run

A Cayman Brac man is left to die after a suspected hit and run Friday (22 March) morning.

This is the first road fatality for 2019 on Cayman Brac.

Police said the 55-year-old man was found unresponsive in the street on Watering Place Road.

He was in the vicinity of Esperanza Bar.

Police said the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

No vehicle was present, but police said the circumstances strongly suggest a hit-and-run.

The area in the vicinity of the incident remained cordoned off for investigators to conduct their inquiries late Friday evening.

Traffic was being diverted through Anne Tatum Road and Ashton Reid Drive.

Police have not released the victim’s identity. It is their policy not to release names until relatives are informed.

