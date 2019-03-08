98 speeders ticketed in one week

Police issue 98 speeding tickets in a week.

They say 37 of those were issued in one day alone, on Sunday (3 March.)

On Thursday (7 March) police released their latest traffic numbers.

They said speeders were caught during exercises between last Monday and Sunday.

Areas along Shamrock Road, Esterley Tibbetts and Linford Pierson highways were specifically targeted by the RCIPS.

Police said those ticketed had speeds ranging from 60 to more than 80 miles per hour.

The highest limit in the country is 50 miles per hour.

“The speeds that we are seeing continue to be excessive, and I want to emphasize how much risk this level of speeding poses, not just to your safety but to that of other road users as well,” said Inspector Ian Yearwood, head of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit.

“However, it is not only a safety risk but a financial one. The standard fine for speeding is $20 for every mile over the speed limit. That means that most of those prosecuted during this week will be facing fines of $700.”

Speeding penalties are also doubled in school zones and other special zones.

“If your fine exceeds $500 you will have to make a mandatory court appearance, where you are likely to lose your license for a minimum of six months,” added Inspector Yearwood. “And make no mistake, if you are caught speeding, you will be prosecuted.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

