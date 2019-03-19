Tomlinson Furniture
As work begins, vendors weigh in on Seven Mile Public Beach upgrades

March 18, 2019
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Work begins on a four month, $3 million dollar makeover at Seven Mile Public Beach.

Beachgoers Monday (18 March) were greeted with some fencing around the southernmost area of the beach, which will be the future site of an ADA-compliant* restroom block and a new 16-stall vendor village area.

Cayman 27 spoke with vendors who shared their feedback.

“I don’t mind with it being a little facelift, but it’s just, it’s a little problem with us getting the chairs back-and-forth, I think that’s the biggest hectic problem right now,” said Daphne Bennett.

“It’s going to be a little bit more harder, you might have to hire more staff, more workers, but that will be good to a certain extent because at least somebody else might get a job too, instead of going into one person’s pocket then you’re sharing around,” said Dennis McKenzie.

Once the first phase of improvement works is complete, private vehicles will not be allowed to drive onto the beach.

The enhancements are part of the 3rd amendment to the NRA agreement.

About the author

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

