IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
Sports

Athletics: Brown crowned NAIA national champion

March 4, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

18-year old Rasheem Brown has done it again.

After setting a new National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Indoor Track and Field Championships record in Friday’s (1 March) preliminaries, the Milligan College freshman broke his own record Saturday (2 March) to win the national title with a time of 7.81 seconds.

The Clifton Hunter High School graduate won by just one tenth of a second, edging Keiser University’s Darien Clyburn (7.91) who placed second.

Brown is just one of seven Milligan College athletes to win an individual NAIA national title all-time, and is just the second male in the programme’s history to capture a national crown.

In February, Brown won the Appalachian American Conference (AAC) Indoor Track & Field Championships title, clocking a meet record of 7.96 seconds.

Brown now holds hurdling records in both the Conference and National Championships, as well as Milligan College records in both the 60-metre hurdles and 60-metre dash.

(Photo: Milligan College, Natalia Rivas)

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – March 2019
Eclipze Generic
DART Enterprises
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: