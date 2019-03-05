Athletics: Brown crowned NAIA national champion

18-year old Rasheem Brown has done it again.

After setting a new National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Indoor Track and Field Championships record in Friday’s (1 March) preliminaries, the Milligan College freshman broke his own record Saturday (2 March) to win the national title with a time of 7.81 seconds.

The Clifton Hunter High School graduate won by just one tenth of a second, edging Keiser University’s Darien Clyburn (7.91) who placed second.

Brown is just one of seven Milligan College athletes to win an individual NAIA national title all-time, and is just the second male in the programme’s history to capture a national crown.

In February, Brown won the Appalachian American Conference (AAC) Indoor Track & Field Championships title, clocking a meet record of 7.96 seconds.

Brown now holds hurdling records in both the Conference and National Championships, as well as Milligan College records in both the 60-metre hurdles and 60-metre dash.

(Photo: Milligan College, Natalia Rivas)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

