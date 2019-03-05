IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
Let's Talk Sports Sports

Athletics: Brown reflects on NAIA national hurdles title

March 5, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

We are joined live in studio by National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) hurdling champion Rasheem Brown.

The 18-year wrapped up his indoor season Saturday (2 March) with a new meet record of 7.81 at the NAIA Indoor Track & Field Championships.

With the outdoor season just two weeks away, we catch up Cayman’s newest collegiate champion.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – March 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
DART Enterprises
Eclipze Generic
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: