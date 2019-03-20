Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
Athletics: Magalhaes personal best hits CARIFTA qualifying standard

March 19, 2019
Jordan Armenise
19-year old Victor Magalhaes became the ninth Cayman Islands Athletics Association (CIAA) athlete to hit a CARIFTA qualifying standard Saturday (16 March) at the 2019 Copa Cuba meet in Havana, Cuba.

Running in the Men’s 1500-metres, Magalhaes clocked a personal best of 4:12.3, good for fifth overall. This was his first meet of the season.

“It was tough running back into the wind on the backstretch,” said Magalhaes. “The meet was very important to see where I was, and is good indicator leading up to the CARIFTA Trials.”

In his CARIFTA debut last year, the Cayman Prep standout placed 14th overall in the prelims of the Boys Under-20 with a time of 1:59.32. Magalhaes, along with Michael Smikle, Kashief Dawkins, Daujaughn Murray placed seventh overall in the Boys Under-20 4×400 relay with a time of 3:23.97. The middle distance specialist hopes to improve on last year’s performance, in this, his last year of eligibility.

“I am in a better position this time compared to my previous season,” said Magalhaes. “I was able to run the standard before Trials, and have developed my endurance more as I started my season earlier this time around.”

Magalhaes becomes the fourth member of 345 Athletics Club to hit an ‘A’ or ‘B’ CARIFTA standard prior to the 48th CARIFTA Games held 20-22 April in Grand Cayman.

Athletes will look to add their name to this list at this weekend’s CARIFTA Trials, held 22-23 March at the newly renovated Truman Bodden Sports Complex. This will be just the second track & field meet of the season.

Here is a list of athletes who have hit ‘A’ or ‘B’ CARIFTA standards so far this season:

Rasheem Brown, U20 110m Hurdles
Louis Gordon, U20 High Jump
Rachel Pascal, U17 Javelin
Levi Superville, U17 1500m
Juan Pablo Valerio, U17 1500m
Ava Hider*, U20 1500m
Joshua Cox*, U17 400m
Victor Magalhaes, U20 1500m
Michael Smikle, U20 800m
*CARIFTA ‘B’ standard
(Photo: FLOW)
Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

