Athletics: Magalhaes personal best hits CARIFTA qualifying standard

19-year old Victor Magalhaes became the ninth Cayman Islands Athletics Association (CIAA) athlete to hit a CARIFTA qualifying standard Saturday (16 March) at the 2019 Copa Cuba meet in Havana, Cuba.

Running in the Men’s 1500-metres, Magalhaes clocked a personal best of 4:12.3, good for fifth overall. This was his first meet of the season.

“It was tough running back into the wind on the backstretch,” said Magalhaes. “The meet was very important to see where I was, and is good indicator leading up to the CARIFTA Trials.”

In his CARIFTA debut last year, the Cayman Prep standout placed 14th overall in the prelims of the Boys Under-20 with a time of 1:59.32. Magalhaes, along with Michael Smikle, Kashief Dawkins, Daujaughn Murray placed seventh overall in the Boys Under-20 4×400 relay with a time of 3:23.97. The middle distance specialist hopes to improve on last year’s performance, in this, his last year of eligibility.

“I am in a better position this time compared to my previous season,” said Magalhaes. “I was able to run the standard before Trials, and have developed my endurance more as I started my season earlier this time around.”

Magalhaes becomes the fourth member of 345 Athletics Club to hit an ‘A’ or ‘B’ CARIFTA standard prior to the 48th CARIFTA Games held 20-22 April in Grand Cayman.

Athletes will look to add their name to this list at this weekend’s CARIFTA Trials, held 22-23 March at the newly renovated Truman Bodden Sports Complex. This will be just the second track & field meet of the season.

Here is a list of athletes who have hit ‘A’ or ‘B’ CARIFTA standards so far this season:

Rasheem Brown, U20 110m Hurdles

Louis Gordon, U20 High Jump

Rachel Pascal, U17 Javelin

Levi Superville, U17 1500m

Juan Pablo Valerio, U17 1500m

Ava Hider*, U20 1500m

Joshua Cox*, U17 400m

Victor Magalhaes, U20 1500m

Michael Smikle, U20 800m

*CARIFTA ‘B’ standard

(Photo: FLOW)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

